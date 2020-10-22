Halloween’s almost here: Need a recipe for Spooky Malloween Bars? Do you know how to make a Boo Basket?

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Halloween is just around the corner, and if you have kids at home, the latest trend is making a Boo Basket.

A Boo Basket is a perfect Halloween treat — just think of it as a personal trick-or-treat basket for a child (and other kids in the neighborhood).

To make your Boo Basket, H-E-B has great Halloween buckets/baskets to use as the container, the company said.

Once you settle on a container, you’ll want to add all the goodies. H-E-B recommends items such as a Halloween candy, Halloween toys such as slime and stuffed animals and Halloween themed kids books. This is a great way to celebrate Halloween in a contact-free way. All treats, no tricks with a Boo Basket!

The experts at H-E-B said the Halloween aisle is a great place to start.

How to make Spooky Malloween Bars

Ingredients

2 ounces unsalted butter

2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon kosher or sea salt

6 ounces Kraft Jet-Puffed Marshmallows, mini marshmallows

3 cup(s) General Mills Boo Berry Cereal

3 cup(s) General Mills Frankenberry Cereal

3 cup(s) General Mills Count Chocula Cereal

1 teaspoon Halloween colored sprinkles, or any sprinkles, plus more as needed.

*This recipe makes 12 servings.

Instructions

Set a large nonstick pot over medium-low heat. Add butter, vanilla extract and salt. Allow butter to melt completely before adding marshmallows. Continue to cook and stir with a spatula until the marshmallows are completely melted and the mixture is smooth with no lumps remaining. Turn off heat from pot, and stir in all cereals until they’re completely coated. Work fast as the marshmallows will start to seize up. Pour mixture onto a sheet pan lined with parchment paper and quickly press flat into in an even layer. While the mixture is still warm, garnish with Halloween colored sprinkles to evenly coat. Allow cooling for 30 minutes to one hour before cutting and serving.

Chef’s note: When working to get the mixture spread evenly into the pan, use some nonstick spray on your spatula or your hands to help keep them from sticking. This recipe lends itself to be decorated as you or the kids wish.

Drink pairing

H-E-B recommends trying Elysian-NightOwl Pumpkin for a beer pairing to go along with the sweet treat.

Get nutritional information from the recipe and add ingredients to your H-E-B shopping list here.