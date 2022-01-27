Local expert explains all you need to know about Texas solar energy incentives

South Texas Solar Systems Inc., offers high-efficiency solar panel systems in San Antonio and all of south Texas.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Looking to check “home efficiency” off your list for 2022?

According to South Texas Solar Systems, by adding solar panels to your home, you could eliminate 75% to 100% of your energy bill.

Going solar can be a great way to boost a home’s energy efficiency and environmental friendliness.

South Texas Solar Systems explained four benefits homeowners can gain from switching to solar.

1. Federal incentives

If you decide to go solar, you should take advantage of the Solar Investment Tax Credit, or ITC, South Texas Solar Systems recommends.

As of 2022, the tax credit for all green projects is 26%. TC is a federal tax credit that has a system of “dollar for dollar” reduction on all income taxes.

However, the situation will change in 2023, when the tax credit is expected to decrease (around 22%). In 2024, the tax credit will be 10%, and in 2025, the tax incentive will go away entirely.

South Texas Solar Systems added that there is a $0.68 per watt rebate available.

2. Local rebate programs

CPS Energy has allocated funds for solar rebates as listed below:

Residential projects: $2,500 per project, $500 premium for projects utilizing local modules

Commercial projects: $0.60 per AC Watt for the first 25kW, $0.40 per AC Watt for kW over 25, $0.10 per AC Watt premium for projects utilizing local modules

3. Power reliability

One of the crucial features of residential solar panels in Texas is that they’re a reliable source of energy for your household, according to South Texas Solar Systems.

“If you have solar panels right now, look into the Tesla backup batteries or look into getting generators if you don’t have anything at all,” said Dan Moran, vice president of sales for South Texas Solar Systems. “Right now, look at preparing your house and getting all of it, because really, that’ll really help you.”

4. Help create a clean, green environment

Solar is clean and safe energy for the environment, so you’re helping your wallet and the planet at the same time.

“We must concentrate on saving our planet, and solar will help the reduction of carbon and other oxides that are polluting our Earth,” Moran said. “Solar is also important in helping us consumers save money.”

