INSIDE THE RING: Bexar County Constable’s Pro Debut

SAN ANTONIO – Every boxer puts their life on the line when they climb into the ring. Police officers do the same protecting and serving the community. Those are the risks they take every single day, knowing anything can happen to them as they work.

They know this is what their job requires.

While many would try to relax and get away from the kind of adrenaline rush their careers call for, one local deputy isn't taking any breaks.

Corporal Adam Salazar, from the Bexar County Constable Precinct 1 Office, will be making his professional boxing debut on Saturday night. Salazar will be fighting at the San Antonio Event Center under a fight card put together by TMB & PRB Entertainment.

"There's a sense of excitement because I've put a lot of work in," said Salazar to KSAT 12 Sports last week. "I think I'm just going to take this one fight at a time, one punch at a time."

This is not just a 32-year-old looking for a hobby. The work he puts in twice a week for over a year has helped Salazar not only become a better fighter but a more skillful deputy that serves our community.

"There was this one time I was serving a civil document and the man put a lot of resistance up and tried to take my gun," said Salazar. "It takes over 500 pounds to break that type of holster. I will say that conditioning can go a long way and can save your life."

Salazar is anxious to do well in front of a crowd that will definitely be in his corner. He's sold over 200 tickets to Saturday's 4-round cruiserweight bout and wants to show his co-workers, friends and fans that all the work has paid off.

"I love boxing and this is helping me keep the weight off," said Salazar. "My fellow officers saw the weight fall off, saw the change that was happening with me and that I was taking this very seriously and here I am. I've progressed."

Salazar, a 2006 graduate from Harlandale High School, was drawn to the sport over a year ago when he sang the national anthem before several fights. After enjoying the rush and action from the fights he saw first hand, Salazar decided to give it a try at the amateur level. He also started to participate in the Guns and Hoses Boxing Tournament, which honors fallen officers and firefighters and raises money for their families.

"I'm a very community active person," said Salazar. "I love the Southside and San Antonio. I'm about representing where I'm from and I take a lot of pride in that, it's a lot of honor."

"I think Saturday is going to go very well," Salazar added. "There is no easy fight especially at the professional level. I'm coming in with such a hunger, with such a want, that I believe that no one is going to take this fire away from me, especially that night."

Tickets to Saturday's fights start at $30 and can be purchased by calling 210-449-5599 or 210-322-9974.

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 Sports for over 16 years and is an award-winning sports producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com