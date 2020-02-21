BBQ and baseball: Many new choices coming to the Wolff

SAN ANTONIO – Food at sporting events used to be pretty limited and short on flavor. The same lack of choices used to apply to beverages.

That’s not the case in San Antonio and certainly not at Nelson Wolff Stadium, especially with a brand new agreement.

This week, the Missions and Bill Miller Bar-B-Q announced a first of its kind partnership. Bill Miller will have its first satellite location, which will be located on the second level concourse area.

The San Antonio Missions will now serve Bill Miller BBQ at the Wolff this coming season. (KSAT 12 TV)

The Missions have had plenty of choices at the Wolff over the years and teaming up with Bill Miller Bar-B-Q will only add more variety. You can imagine the line for that famous iced tea once those summertime temperatures rise.

Fans can expect more than just getting their hands on a brisket poor boy sandwich and fries at the Wolff; there will be other options around the ballpark too.

According to the Missions, new items the stadium will offer include popcorn chicken in a souvenir helmet, a souvenir helmet sundae, pretzel bites and fresh tortillas and guacamole located at the Mexican Cantina Food Cart.

Food stands around the Wolff will also be renamed. The three concession stands on the concourse level, from first base side to third, will be named “Flight Path, The Dish and Batter’s Box”. The end window of the third base side concession stand will be named “The Armory" which serve Texas made beers and Texas craft beer.

The Missions will begin their second season in the Pacific Coast league at home against Oklahoma City on Thursday, April 9. The last day to pre-order your San Antonio Puffy Tacos merchandise is Friday, February 21. There’s also other new merchandise at the Missions online store.

Pre-order sales end tomorrow! Get your Puffy Tacos t-shirt while supplies last!https://t.co/vBwgwFwzx2 — San Antonio Puffy Tacos (@missionsmilb) February 20, 2020

