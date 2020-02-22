61ºF

UIL State Wrestling 2020 Recap: Championship Saturday

Andrew Cely, Sports Producer/Reporter

Tags: High School, New Braunfels High School, Steele High School, Clemens High School
Clemens' Darwin Hull (left) and Steele's Traeh Haynes (right) shake hands with their opponents during the opening ceremonies of Saturday's UIL State Wrestling Championship Finals in Cypress. (KSAT)

CYPRESS – On the final day of competition, four area wrestlers take the mats at the Berry Center looking to claim their first UIL State Wrestling Titles.

CHAMPIONSHIP FINALISTS

DivisionWrestler
Class 6A Boys138 - DeShawn Cosby (Clemens)
160 - Darwin Hull (Clemens)
285 - George Marsh (New Braunfels)
Class 6A Girls215 - Traeh Haynes (Steele)

FULL BOYS RESULTS: Click here.

FULL GIRLS RESULTS: Click here.

