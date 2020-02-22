UIL State Wrestling 2020 Recap: Championship Saturday

CYPRESS – On the final day of competition, four area wrestlers take the mats at the Berry Center looking to claim their first UIL State Wrestling Titles.

CHAMPIONSHIP FINALISTS

Division Wrestler Class 6A Boys 138 - DeShawn Cosby (Clemens)

160 - Darwin Hull (Clemens)

285 - George Marsh (New Braunfels) Class 6A Girls 215 - Traeh Haynes (Steele)

They are ready! Four area athletes -- @SK_Athletic's Traeh Haynes (215lb), @SamuelClemensHS' DeShawn Cosby (138lb) & Darwin Hull (160lb) and New Braunfels' George Marsh -- each take the mats for pre-championship handshakes #KSATsports @SCUCISD @ClemensWrestli1 @SteeleWrestling pic.twitter.com/GJHHkQFJAf — Andrew Cely (@ACelySports) February 22, 2020

