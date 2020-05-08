Spurs guard Patty Mills asking San Antonio to shop at 8 local coffee shops for good cause

SAN ANTONIO – Spurs guard Patty Mills is spearheading a Mother’s Day campaign to help local coffee shops and benefit family violence prevention organizations in the San Antonio area.

Mills said in a video conference call on Friday that the campaign will take place on Sunday at eight local coffee shops from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mills is asking the community to visit these shops, grab a coffee, buy food or merchandise and he will donate double the amount of combined sales from the day to Family Violence Prevention Services. The shops will get to keep profits.

“This has been a really special journey that we’ve been on, to be able to build something that has meant a lot and especially to me who has been a part of the San Antonio community now for quite some time,” Mills said.

Mills said he wanted to bring attention to domestic violence in Bexar County, and did not want the subject to be overlooked during the pandemic. What resonated with Mills the most is that family violence and domestic abuse co-exist with children taking a heavy toll.

“This has not only been an issue pre-pandemic, but has heightened and increased even more once the pandemic hit," Mills said.

“What we need to do is take preventative actions and for me, the most important thing is we must teach our youth respect so that they can give respect," Mills said.

Family violence reports are down in Bexar County, but Sheriff Javier Salazar said Thursday that is not necessarily a good sign.

Salazar said experts predicted the drop as victims are stuck at home with abusers and have no way to leave and call for help.

Advocates and Salazar said the numbers are “artificially down” and offer “a false sense of security.”

“In other words, it’s still going on but it’s just in the shadows and that’s the most tragic thing,” Salazar said.

Mills crafted the idea and approached each shop to ask for their participation in the initiative. He wants customers to use the hashtag #GiveMamaCoffee on social media when they make a purchase.

“The feedback from them has been unreal and the amount of work and effort that they’ve gone in on their end to be able to pull this off,” Mills said. “It’s brought the coffee community together.”

People who use the hashtag get the chance to be on a “Coffee Gang” Zoom call in the future with Mills.

Mills said each shop was receptive toward the idea and the campaign is an opportunity to help these businesses which have been hurt by the pandemic.

“Being the longest tenured member of the Spurs is something that I’m proud of and something that I also feel a responsibility as well,” said Mills. “It’s just being able to use my platform to be able to bring people together. But at the same time, make an impact on the things that really matter.”

He added that the shops will practice social distancing and employees will wear masks and gloves. Purchases will be contact-free and available for curbside delivery.

Below is a map of coffee shops participating in the initiative.