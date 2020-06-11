Spurs’ Lonnie Walker IV cuts off signature ‘pineapple’ hair

SAN ANTONIO – Lonnie Walker IV is headed to Orlando to resume the NBA season with a new look.

The Spurs second-year guard cut off his signature hair Wednesday night during an Instagram live on his official account.

Lonnie Walker IV signature hair is no more. He officially cut it off last night. @lonniewalker_4 tweeted he had grown out his hair since 5th grade! #Spurs #NBA pic.twitter.com/5CWF2BUDhM — RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) June 11, 2020

In recent days, Walker had asked fans on social media what his new hairstyle should look like, but many did not believe he would go through with the cut.

RELATED: Lonnie Walker passes out water, joins community cleanup after businesses damaged

WATCH: IR talks with Lonnie Walker about cleanup efforts in downtown San Antonio

He decided to cut off nearly all of it and shared photos on social media of his new look.

Walker, who is 21-years-old, tweeted that he had been growing out his signature “pineapple” hair since he was in 5th grade.

Walker’s iconic look came to fame among Spurs fans when he was drafted in 2018 out of Miami (Fla.) and his photo wearing a Spurs cap on draft night went viral.

Lonnie Walker IV of Miami, right, poses with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after he was picked 18th overall by the San Antonio Spurs during the first round of the NBA basketball draft in New York, Thursday, June 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen)

Miami basketball’s official Twitter account also posted: “BREAKING: The Pineapple is gone”

BREAKING: The Pineapple is gone 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/4bHgVZzffz — Canes Hoops (@CanesHoops) June 11, 2020

In only his second season with the Spurs, Walker has quickly become a fan favorite not only for his explosive plays on the court, but his charitable efforts and work in the San Antonio community.

Walker and his Spurs teammates will resume the regular season this summer after the NBA temporarily suspended play in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED: Mayor Nirenberg, Spurs’ Lonnie Walker discuss mental health, share details of living in quarantine