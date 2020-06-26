World Champ Joshua Franco returns home to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The new champ has returned.

Fresh off a night of celebration in Las Vegas after defeating Andrew Moloney to claim the WBA World Super Flyweight Championship, San Antonio native Joshua Franco returned to the Alamo City with his family and friends on Thursday afternoon. But while the plane might have touched down just before 4 p.m., the newly-crowned world champion has yet to return to earth after his historic victory.

“A lot was going through my mind,” Franco explained. “I’ve dreamed about this since I was a kid, and to finally make my dream come true... It felt crazy. I thought after I knocked him down [in the 11th round] that I was going to be able to finish him. He was the champ for a reason. He knew how to survive, and that’s what he did. But either way, I knew that I was dominating past the sixth round.”

When he was asked what memory stood out the most from his fight, Franco’s answer was immediate.

“When they said ‘And the new!' That was my last memory from the fight. It’s a world title. It’s history. I made history for myself and my family, so it feels good. I’m right there with the legends. I’m right there with the greats, and San Antonio has another World Champion.”

Even with the belt on his shoulder and his named already etched in the record books, Franco won’t take too long to relish in his victory.

“I’m just going to rest for a little bit, take a week off and maybe get back in the gym next week. You can’t keep me out of the gym. I’m always watching boxing. Boxing is my life, so I’ll be right back in the gym soon.”

Tune in to this Sunday night’s edition of Instant Replay at 11 p.m. for more from Franco on his win.

