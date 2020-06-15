INSIDE THE RING: Kendo Headed to Las Vegas

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio boxer Joshua Franco is getting some company out in Nevada.

In less than one month, the Alamo City will have two professional boxers resume their careers since the coronavirus outbreak took hold of the United States.

Holmes High School grad Kendo Castaneda had been working on the details to finalize the fight ever since boxing resumed in the state of Nevada.

“I was happy, thrilled to get the call to fight again,” Castaneda said to KSAT 12 Sports last week. “Right after the call I went for a run and began training camp right then and there.”

“Tremendo” Castaneda knows who he’ll be fighting but has to wait until ESPN releases the July schedule before he can say who it is. What he doesn’t know is if he’ll be featured as the main event or co-main event for the 10-round bout at the MGM Grand on July 9.

Either way, no fans will be allowed and the new restrictions in place has Team Castaneda making adjustments.

“It’s a blessing in itself, being able to proceed in a contact sport," said Castaneda. "With boxing, we’re kind of lucky, we’re able to do compete since there’s not a lot of people involved. It’s not a team sport; it’s one-on-one. I’m only allowed two cornermen and because of COVID-19, I can’t take a cutman. The state is going to provide one.”

Since fans cannot be ringside for the fights in Nevada, we asked Castaneda if his family and friends would still be making the trip to the Strip.

“I have some tremendous fans who have booked their flights and rooms. People still want to be out there and support me. They’ll probably watch it down the Strip somewhere but they want to get together with me, before the fight, to say our prayers and see how it goes for me.”

I’m only focused on me going forward to give the next guy....hell." Kendo Castaneda

Kendo “Tremendo” has always welcomed us to his camps as he prepares for his fights. The sessions are intense and entertaining given his ability to hype up any workout or interview.

Now the training has grown in intensity after his last fight in Florida.

Castaneda (17-1, 8 KOs) is coming off his first career loss which occurred in late February to Yomar Alamo. The main event featured the two undefeated fighters but Castaneda ended up having to chase Alamo around the ring; Alamo refused to engage Castaneda and in the end, Alamo won by majority decision.

Team Castaneda has been working out at the new Ferocious Fitness Boxing Gym, located at 103 Latch Drive. He’s also been going on some brutal runs in this South Texas heat around Loop 410 and Ingram Road.

“I’ve never been so serious about my endurance, my stamina, my condition," Castaneda said. “I know going forward in my career things are only going to pick up.”

"Be righteous, be humble and be hungry,” added Castaneda.

Kendo shares a smile with his sparring partner, pro boxer Jermone Jones Jr. (Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Kendo has a new sparring partner as he prepares for his Las Vegas fight. Up and coming welterweight Jermone Jones, Jr. (4-0, 4 KOs) has been working with “Tremendo” the last few weeks around San Antonio.

“His name is Tremendous, he’s legit," said Jones Jr. "He’s a real fighter, has heart, class, character. I’m here to learn from him and help him out.”

Before Castaneda enters the ring in July, Joshua Franco will get a title shot on June 23 at the MGM Grand. Franco (16-1-2, 8 KOs) will be facing Andrew Moloney (21-0, 14 KOs) for the WBA World Super Flyweight title.

“Joshua Franco is my top favorite fighter from San Antonio,” Castaneda said. “He’s amazing, very poised, very calm and collective, He stays the same from round one to round twelve. It’s an honor to share the publicity, the promotion and be alongside Joshua Franco.”

“A lot of big things in boxing going on,” Castaneda added. “It’s awesome, I’m happy and excited to be apart of the boxing business and be in the loop still and make a sound for San Antonio, Texas.”

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 Sports for over 17 years and is an award-winning sports producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com