TAPPS delays start of 2020 fall sports seasons until September

SAN ANTONIO – The coronavirus pandemic is now directly impacting the high school sports schedule.

On Friday morning, the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools announced that they will delay the start of the high school sports season until September. Here is a list of the important dates:

TAPPS “RETURN TO PLAY” FALL CALENDAR

Date Event September 8 Teams return to practice September 21 Volleyball season begins

Individual sports seasons begin September 28 Football, Soccer seasons begin

TAPPS added that they will continue to monitor the status of the pandemic in order to better adjust their current plan if necessary.

Below is the full press release from the TAPPS website:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE - July 17, 2020 - The Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS) released the plan to return to competition in 2020 in a webinar this morning. TAPPS activities are set to begin with a return to practice on September 8, followed by matches for Volleyball beginning on September 21. Individual Sports may return to competition September 21 as well. Fall Soccer and Football may play games beginning the week of September 28. Additional information and links to the webinar archive are located on the TAPPS website, www.tapps.biz.

In upholding the mission and vision of the organization, TAPPS offers its member schools and students the opportunities that interscholastic competition provides. TAPPS continues to monitor local, state and national conditions reserving the opportunity to amend the plans as situations dictate.

