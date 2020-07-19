92ºF

Walker, Volquez, Holland, Morrison make opening-day rosters

Associated Press

Texas Rangers second baseman Nick Solak, left, tags out Rougned Odor on a stolen base-attempt during an intrasquad practice baseball game at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, Monday, July 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Texas Rangers second baseman Nick Solak, left, tags out Rougned Odor on a stolen base-attempt during an intrasquad practice baseball game at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, Monday, July 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

NEW YORK – Philadelphia second baseman Neil Walker, Texas pitcher Edinson Vólquez and Pittsburgh pitcher Derek Holland have made opening-day rosters.

So have Milwaukee first baseman Logan Morrison, Cincinnati pitcher Nate Jones, Tampa Bay pitcher Aaron Loup and New York Yankees pitcher Luis Avilán.

The seven were among the former free agents clubs had to make decisions on by Sunday, five days ahead of opening day.

Two players were given $100,000 retention bonuses this weekend, allowing teams to keep them with minor league contracts: New York Mets catcher René Rivera and Colorado catcher Drew Butera.

Among those released ahead of the deadline were Philadelphia pitcher Francisco Liriano and infielder Logan Forsythe, Mets first baseman Matt Adams and Washington reliever Fernando Abad.

Released players remain eligible to re-sign with the teams.

