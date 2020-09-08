The Latest: American Brady advances to US Open semifinals

Jennifer Brady, of the United States, serves to Yulia Putintseva, of Kazakhstan, during the quarterfinals of the US Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

1:30 p.m.

American Jennifer Brady has become this year's first U.S. Open semifinalist by beating Yulia Putintseva 6-3, 6-2.

Seeded 28th, Brady dominated from the baseline in her first major quarterfinal. She took leads of 4-0 in the first set and 2-0 in the second against Putintseva, who won their two previous meetings.

Brady’s opponent Thursday will be winner of Tuesday night’s match between two-time major champion Naomi Osaka and Shelby Rogers, who is ranked 93rd.

The 25-year-old Brady is playing in her 13th Grand Slam event and is seeded in a major for the first time. She played for the UCLA Bruins as part of their 2014 NCAA championship team.

12:15 p.m.

The quarterfinals at the U.S. Open are underway, with American Jennifer Brady facing No. 23-seeded Yulia Putintseva in the day's opening match.

Brady, seeded 28th, is the first former college player to reach the women's quarterfinals at the Open since Gigi Fernandez in 1994.

In the other women's match Tuesday, two-time major champion Naomi Osaka will play American Shelby Rogers, who is ranked 93rd. Osaka won the 2018 Open and the 2019 Australian Open.

The man who benefited from Novak Djokovic’s U.S. Open disqualification, Pablo Carreño Busta, faces Denis Shapovalov. The other singles match on the schedule will be between No. 5 seed Alexander Zverev and No. 27 Borna Coric.