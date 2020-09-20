Brandeis volleyball sweeps District 28-6A rival Clark in season opener

SAN ANTONIO – The Brandeis Broncos and Clark Cougars volleyball programs met in the season opener Saturday at Northside Gym. The Broncos swept the Cougars in the best-of-five series with scores of 25-22, 31-29 and 25-18. TCU commit and junior Brandeis outside hitter, Jalyn Gibson, led all hitters with 20 kills while senior defensive specialist, Amy DeWalt, who will be attending Midwestern State in the fall, contributed 32 digs.

The victory snaps Clark’s 47-match district winning streak. Brandeis is away at Boerne Champion Tuesday while Clark will face Johnson at Littleton Gym Tuesday.