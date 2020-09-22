Legendary Somerset head football coach Sonny Detmer dies

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT has confirmed that legendary Somerset head football coach Sonny Detmer has died. He was 76 years old.

Detmer is one of the state’s all-time winningest head football coaches. The Detmer family has been a South Texas football institution for decades.

Detmer’s sons, Ty and Koy, went on to successful collegiate and NFL careers. Ty Detmer won the Heisman Trophy while at BYU.

Detmer has won multiple district championships, and prior to coaching the Somerset Bulldogs, had success at Mission High School.

He had not been with the team for weeks as he battled health issues. We will update this story when more information becomes available.