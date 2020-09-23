Texas State men’s basketball coach resigns after allegations of racism

SAN MARCOS – Danny Kaspar is stepping down from his position as head men’s basketball coach.

Texas State announced via press release that Director of Athletics Larry Teis has accepted Kaspar’s resignation. Assistant coach Terrence Johnson will take over the program in his stead. The University said that they will not be making any further statements.

Kaspar came under fire in June, as former players accused him of making racist remarks during practice. When the allegations first arose, Teis admitted that he found them “deeply troubling.”

Former Bobcats point guard Jaylen Shead, who started during the 2018-19 season, detailed several specific examples, including Kaspar using the phrase “chase that chicken,” to incentivize black players to run faster. Shead transferred the following summer. Former teammate Alex Peacock supported Shead, saying "I stand with my boy Jaylen and everything he says 100%.”