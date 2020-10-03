INSIDE THE RING: Alamodome to open doors to boxing fans Halloween night

SAN ANTONIO – It’s finally official: boxing is returning to the Alamodome and fans will be allowed to be in attendance. This will be the first boxing event in the United States to have fans present since the start of the coronavirus outbreak.

Premier Boxing Champions and Showtime Sports made the announcement late Friday afternoon. The four-fight pay-per-view event headlines the undefeated Gervonta Davis and Leo Santa Cruz, both who are fighting for each other’s title belts.

The co-main event will feature San Antonio’s own Mario Barrios. “El Azteca” has not fought in over a year since winning his world title. Barrios (25-0, 16 KOs) will still defend his WBA World Super Lightweight championship belt against fellow Texan and friend Ryan Karl (23-5, 12 KOs). This marks the first time Barrios will fight in the Alamodome now that his matchup with Karl has been rescheduled twice already.

“I’m very excited for my first title defense to be back home at the Alamodome,” Barrios said to KSAT 12 Sports Thursday. “Last fight I had (in San Antonio) was a sensational turnout and I know October 31st will be no different. I’m looking forward to giving my city an action packed fight.”

Tickets will go on sale on Monday morning starting at 10 a.m. through TicketMaster.com or at the Alamodome box office. All guests will have their temperature checked prior to entry, face coverings will be required that cover both the nose and mouth and all suites in the Alamodome will be limited to fifty percent capacity. Tickets will be distributed in seat blocks known as “pods” to maintain distance between groups not from the same party.

“The Alamodome is excited to host the Davis vs. Santa Cruz SHOWTIME PPV event and to bring these athletes to San Antonio,” said Steve Zito, the General Manager of the Alamodome. “Not only is this a great platform for these athletes and their fans, but the event will also spotlight San Antonio through nationally televised matches and generate economic impact for our community during these challenging times.”

The October 31st fights are promoted by Mayweather Promotions, TGB Promotions, GTD Promotions and Santa Cruz Boxing Club. The PBC/Showtime PPV broadcast begins at 8pm central time.

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 Sports for over 17 years and is an award-winning sports producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com