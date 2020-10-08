75ºF

Sports

Play of the Week: Brandeis Volleyball

Daniel Villanueva, Sports Producer

Larry Ramirez, Sports Anchor

Andrew Cely, Sports Producer/Reporter

High School Volleyball Highlights: Brandeis vs. Reagan
SAN ANTONIO – The Brandeis High School volleyball team is undefeated almost one month into their season and last week, one player had an unbelievable play that earned our Play of the Week on Instant Replay last Sunday.

