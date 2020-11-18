Texas game against Kansas on Saturday postponed due to COVID issues

AUSTIN, Texas – This Saturday’s Texas Longhorns game against the Kansas Jayhawks has been postponed, according to the Big 12 conference.

The conference issued a statement on Wednesday afternoon that said the following:

“In accordance with Big 12 Conference football game interruption guidelines, the Texas at Kansas game scheduled for November 21 has been postponed. The game will be rescheduled on December 12. The time and television designation will be announced when available.”

Stadium College Football Insider Brett McMurphy reported that the game, which was scheduled to be played in Lawrence, was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Kansas football program.

This is the first time a UT game has been rescheduled or postponed this season due to the virus.

The Longhorns had a bye last week and are now scheduled to take the field again on Nov. 27 when Texas hosts Iowa State in Austin.

The state’s other premiere program, Texas A&M, will also not play this weekend due to COVID-19 issues. The Aggies have had back-to-back games postponed.