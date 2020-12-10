73ºF

Texas game at Kansas canceled after several Longhorns players, staff test positive for COVID-19

Several Texas players, staff tested positive this week

RJ Marquez, Digital Journalist

AUSTIN, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 07: The Texas Longhorns stand for The Eyes of Texas after defeating the West Virginia Mountaineers at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 07, 2020 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
AUSTIN, Texas – Saturday’s college football game between Texas and Kansas has been canceled following a spread of COVID-19 cases among Longhorns players and staff.

Texas Athletic Director Chris Del Conte released a statement that read in part:

“We are pausing all football team activities and shutting down football training facilities to get a COVID-19 spread among our Football program under control. We currently have nine student-athletes and 13 staff members who have tested positive this week, all of whom are in self-isolation. An additional 14 student-athletes and 15 staff members have been identified in contact tracing, and per COVID-19 protocols, are in quarantine at this time.”

Del Conte said the program will continue daily testing and monitor the situation. He said they will adhere to all of the medical team’s health and safety protocols.

“We’re extremely disappointed that we won’t be able to play our final regular season game at Kansas this week, but look forward to returning to action for our bowl game in the coming weeks,” said Del Conte.

The Big 12 announced that the game will be declared a “no contest” and will not be rescheduled.

Texas finishes the regular season with a 6-3 record.

Other high profile games cancelled or postponed this week include Ohio State vs. Michigan and Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss.

