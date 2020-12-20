Oklahoma, Florida in Cotton Bowl in rare postseason meeting

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) throws against Iowa State during the first half of the the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

Cotton Bowl: Oklahoma (8-2, Big 12) vs. Florida (8-3, SEC), Dec. 30 in Arlington, Texas, 8 p.m. EST (ESPN).

TOP PLAYERS

Florida: QB Kyle Trask, 4,125 yards passing and 43 touchdowns, both best nationally.

Oklahoma: QB Spencer Rattler, 2,784 yards passing, freshman-high 25 touchdowns.

NOTABLE

Oklahoma: The Sooners have won six consecutive Big 12 titles, the latest coming after beating Iowa State 27-21 on Saturday in the same stadium where they will now play the Cotton Bowl. They have a seven-game winning streak since being 0-2 in Big 12 play for the first time since 1998.

Florida: The Gators have lost their last two games, with a home loss to LSU before the 52-46 loss to No. 1 Alabama in the SEC title game. Their other loss this season was 41-38 at No. 5 Texas A&M. Standout TE Tyle Pitts is bypassing the Cotton Bowl to turn pro, but the Gators still have senior receivers Kadarius Toney (70 catches, 984 yards, 10 TDs) and Trevon Grimes (38, 589, nine).

LAST TIME

Florida 24, Oklahoma 14, BCS National Championship Game, Jan. 8, 2009. It is their only previous matchup.

BOWL HISTORY

Oklahoma: Third appearance in Cotton Bowl, 22nd season in a row playing in a bowl game and 54th bowl overall; only Alabama, Georgia and Texas have played in more. Sooners have lost their last three bowl games, all of those being College Football Playoff semifinal games.

Florida: First appearance in Cotton Bowl, 46th bowl appearance in school history. The Gators have won three bowls in a row and eight of 10.

___

