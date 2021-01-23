Jefferson girls basketball team earns first playoff berth in program history

SAN ANTONIO – With their win over Highlands on Tuesday night, the Jefferson Mustangs girls basketball team secured the program’s first ever playoff berth, and they’re getting plenty of support from the entire Jefferson community.

Tonight at 6: Jefferson girls basketball team clinched a playoff berth for 1st time in school history. Here’s Coach Benavides, Eliana Rocha & Amelia George. @jeffgbball @ameliageorrge @SAISDAthletics @InstantReplaySA #KSATsports pic.twitter.com/NN7naz4emF — Larry Ramirez (@LRam2) January 22, 2021