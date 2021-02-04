Here are some of the seemingly millions of things to bet on for Super Bowl LV

When it comes to the Super Bowl, it’s not just “What can you bet on?”

It’s more like, “What CAN’T you bet on?”

Whether it’s the coin toss beforehand, what is being worn by performers at halftime or what players will say on the podium after the game, wagers can seemingly be made on anything.

Here are some examples of bets you can make before, during and after the game.

For a bigger list, click or tap here.

Pregame bets:

Coin toss

Length of the national anthem (under/over 2 minutes)

Game bets:

First score method

First score method for each team

Odd/even number of total points

Highest-scoring quarter

Highest-scoring half

Odd/even total point number for each team

Will the team that scores first win the game?

Team to score last in the game

Team to call the first timeout in the game

Team to get the first penalty in the game

Will any player be ejected for throwing a punch or fighting?

Will either kicker hit an upright or crossbar during a missed field goal or extra-point attempt?

Will Patrick Mahomes or Tom Brady throw more touchdown passes?

What will be the first special teams or defensive TD scored in the game?

Will a sack or a touchdown happen first?

Bets during the game that have nothing to do with the game:

Will the price of Bitcoin go up or down during the game?

Will a fan run onto the field during the game?

How many times will President Joe Biden be mentioned?

Halftime show bets:

How many songs will be played (over/under eight)?

How many wardrobe changes will be made by The Weeknd?

What will be the first song played?

What will be the last song played?

Will Ariana Grande be on stage during the show?

Will Kenny G be on stage during the show?

Will Drake be on stage during the show?

Will The Weeknd mention his native Canada during the show?

Postgame bets:

Color of Gatorade as it’s poured on the winning coach

Who will the MVP mention first in his postgame speech?

Will any player propose to his girlfriend after the game?

These are pretty fun. Anyone placing a wager?