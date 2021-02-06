HIGHLIGHTS: Brandeis boys win Regional title, Clemens’ Sloan earns Swimmer of the Meet

SAN ANTONIO – On a night with numerous pool records and multiple double-event winners, the Brandeis boys swim team wins their first Region VII-6A Championship as area swimmers dove into Bill Walker Pool looking to punch their tickets to this year’s UIL State meet.
FULL RESULTS
|Events
|Champion
|Time
|200 yard Medley Relay
|Reagan
|1:34.27
|200 yard Freestyle
|Luke Peterson (Churchill)
|1:41.81
|200 yard Individual Medley
|Kevin Cai (Reagan)
|1:54.29
|50 yard Freestyle
|Tate Sloan (Clemens)
|20.86
|1 meter Diving
|Marcel Mateos Salles (Reagan)
|537.40 pts
|100 yard Butterfly
|Jackson Stallworth (Clark)
|49.80
|100 yard Freestyle
|Tate Sloan (Clemens)
|46.24
|500 yard Freestyle
|Luke Peterson (Churchill)
|4:34.60
|200 yard Freestyle Relay
|Clark
|1:25.16
|100 yard Backstroke
|Evan Croley (Clark)
|49.66
|100 yard Breaststroke
|Kevin Cai (Reagan)
|57.35
|400 yard Freestyle Relay
|Clark
|3:07.97