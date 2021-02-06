49ºF

HIGHLIGHTS: Brandeis boys win Regional title, Clemens’ Sloan earns Swimmer of the Meet

Churchill’s Peterson, Reagan’s Cai both notch two individual wins

Andrew Cely, Sports Producer/Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – On a night with numerous pool records and multiple double-event winners, the Brandeis boys swim team wins their first Region VII-6A Championship as area swimmers dove into Bill Walker Pool looking to punch their tickets to this year’s UIL State meet.

EventsChampionTime
200 yard Medley RelayReagan1:34.27
200 yard FreestyleLuke Peterson (Churchill)1:41.81
200 yard Individual MedleyKevin Cai (Reagan)1:54.29
50 yard FreestyleTate Sloan (Clemens)20.86
1 meter DivingMarcel Mateos Salles (Reagan)537.40 pts
100 yard ButterflyJackson Stallworth (Clark)49.80
100 yard FreestyleTate Sloan (Clemens)46.24
500 yard FreestyleLuke Peterson (Churchill)4:34.60
200 yard Freestyle RelayClark1:25.16
100 yard BackstrokeEvan Croley (Clark)49.66
100 yard BreaststrokeKevin Cai (Reagan)57.35
400 yard Freestyle RelayClark3:07.97

