HIGHLIGHTS: Brandeis boys win Regional title, Clemens’ Sloan earns Swimmer of the Meet

SAN ANTONIO – On a night with numerous pool records and multiple double-event winners, the Brandeis boys swim team wins their first Region VII-6A Championship as area swimmers dove into Bill Walker Pool looking to punch their tickets to this year’s UIL State meet.

FULL RESULTS

Events Champion Time 200 yard Medley Relay Reagan 1:34.27 200 yard Freestyle Luke Peterson (Churchill) 1:41.81 200 yard Individual Medley Kevin Cai (Reagan) 1:54.29 50 yard Freestyle Tate Sloan (Clemens) 20.86 1 meter Diving Marcel Mateos Salles (Reagan) 537.40 pts 100 yard Butterfly Jackson Stallworth (Clark) 49.80 100 yard Freestyle Tate Sloan (Clemens) 46.24 500 yard Freestyle Luke Peterson (Churchill) 4:34.60 200 yard Freestyle Relay Clark 1:25.16 100 yard Backstroke Evan Croley (Clark) 49.66 100 yard Breaststroke Kevin Cai (Reagan) 57.35 400 yard Freestyle Relay Clark 3:07.97

MORE SWIMMING HIGHLIGHTS