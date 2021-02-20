34ºF

Ad

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS: Wagner boys keep season alive with double-overtime victory over Clemens

Jasean Jackson scores game-high 31 points

Andrew Cely, Sports Producer/Reporter

Tags: High School Basketball, Basketball, Boys Basketball, High School Sports, Wagner, Jasean Jackson, Davonte Durst, Highlights, Clemens

SAN ANTONIO – After nearly two weeks of scheduling changes due to quarantine and the winter weather, Jasean Jackson’s 31 points power the Wagner boys basketball team to a dramatic, season-saving, double-overtime victory over Clemens on Friday night.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

Jefferson, Sam Houston boys earn key late-season victories

WATCH: Southside girls upset Jefferson, earn program’s first playoff victory

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: