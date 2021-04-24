Antetokounmpo has big day, Bucks trounce 76ers 132-94

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MILWAUKEE – Giannis Antetokounmpo moved into second place on Milwaukee’s career scoring list and helped the Bucks deliver the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers their fourth straight loss.

Antetokounmpo had 24 points and the Bucks beat the 76ers for the second time in three days, 132-94 on Saturday. Playing without All-Stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, the 76ers matched their lowest point total and suffered their most-lopsided defeat of the season.

Embiid didn’t play due to a sore right shoulder. Simmons missed a fourth straight game because of an unspecified illness.

Khris Middleton found Antetokounmpo for a dunk early in the third quarter that enabled the reigning two-time MVP to overtake Glenn Robinson and become the Bucks' second-leading career scorer. Antetokounmpo increased his career total to 12,023.

Robinson scored 12,010 points for the Bucks from 1994-2002. The Bucks’ leading scorer is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who had 14,211 points while playing for Milwaukee from 1969-75 and went on to finish his career with an NBA-record 38,387 points.

“It's a great compliment,” Antetokounmpo said. “I've got to keep working hard. It's a marathon. It's not a sprint. So I've got to keep working hard, keep believing in myself, keep polishing my skills, keep having great teammates that I love to be playing (with), a great coaching staff. It's good. It's a lot of hard work that paid off, but I've got to keep moving forward.”

Antetokounmpo also had 14 rebounds and seven assists despite playing just 24 minutes. He sat out the entire fourth quarter with most of the other Bucks starters.

Philadelphia (39-21) dropped a full game behind the Brooklyn Nets (40-20) in the Eastern Conference standings. Milwaukee (37-22) is third in the East, 2 1/2 games behind Brooklyn and 1 1/2 back of Philadelphia.

