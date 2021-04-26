Full of surprises: Royals own best AL record, sweep Tigers

Kansas City Royals' Carlos Santana, right, celebrates with second baseman Nicky Lopez after hitting a two-run home run against the Detroit Tigers during the third inning of a baseball game Monday, April 26, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

DETROIT – These plucky Kansas City Royals are just full of surprises.

Jarrod Dyson doubled and scored the go-ahead run in the fifth inning and the Royals bullpen preserved another lead, holding off the Detroit Tigers 3-2 Monday to complete a four-game sweep on the road for the first time since 1999.

The Royals, who haven't finished over .500 since winning the 2015 World Series, have won a season-high five straight and own the best record in the American League at 14-7.

“I don’t want to sound arrogant, but we’re expecting good things to happen," Kansas City manager Mike Matheny said.

Detroit (7-16) has the worst record in the majors after losing 10 of its last 11 games and is off to its worst start since 2003.

“We won’t talk about it in those terms, I can tell you that," Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said.

Kansas City starter Brad Keller (2-2) gave up two runs and eight hits over six innings.

“Brad was not feeling it early and he figured out how to grind through it and pitched out of trouble," Matheny said.

