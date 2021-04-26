Jeff Bridich steps down as general manager of Rockies

FILE - Colorado Rockies general manager Jeff Bridich looks on as the Rockies take batting practice before hosting the Washington Nationals in a baseball game in Denver, in this Monday, April 24, 2017, file photo. Jeff Bridich is stepping down as general manager of the Colorado Rockies, ending a tumultuous tenure that included two playoff appearances and a falling out with Nolan Arenado that ultimately led to the star third baseman's offseason trade. The Rockies announced Monday, April 26, 2021, the decision was a mutual agreement with Bridich, who was in his seventh season as GM. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

DENVER – Jeff Bridich is stepping down as general manager of the Colorado Rockies, ending a tumultuous tenure that included two playoff appearances and a falling out with Nolan Arenado that ultimately led to the star third baseman's offseason trade.

The Rockies announced Monday that the decision was a mutual agreement with Bridich, who was in his seventh season as GM. The team will appoint an interim general manager for the rest of the season before launching a search following the postseason.

Bridich said in a statement that he recently had a conversation with owner Dick Monfort and newly appointed team president Greg Feasel about the team's future.

“It became abundantly clear that ushering in a new leadership structure is critically important,” Bridich said. “With that in mind we arrived at this decision to part ways, and ultimately it will be what is best for the Rockies and for me. Change can be a great thing for an organization and for the individuals who comprise it. Dick has a clear vision for the Rockies, and after nearly seven seasons as General Manager I believe it is time for someone else to help lead that vision.”

The Harvard-educated Bridich joined the organization in 2004 and rose through the ranks. He was named senior director of baseball operations in ‘06 and later held the position of senior director of player development. He was promoted to general manager in October 2014.

“Over the last week, Jeff, Greg and I determined that it was in the best interest of Jeff, his family and the Rockies, for him to step down as general manager,” Monfort said in a statement. “I’m saddened by this, but I have accepted the fact that we must move on. ... I’m grateful for his leadership, professionalism and hard work. I wish Jeff and his family nothing but the very best.”

Under Bridich, the club made the playoffs as a wild card in 2017 and ‘18. It's the only time in franchise history the Rockies have made back-to-back postseason appearances.

And this seemed to signal another big commitment to winning: The Rockies locked up Arenado — the face of the franchise — with a $260 million, eight-year deal in February 2019. But it didn't take long for things to turn sour with Bridich and the front office. Arenado wasn’t pleased with the direction of a team that missed the postseason in ‘19 and again last season.

