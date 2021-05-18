Partly Cloudy icon
78º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Sports

Holy Cross celebrates TAPPS state champions in softball, cheerleading and track

Greg Simmons
, Sports Anchor/Director

Mark Mendez
, Photojournalist

Tags: 
High School Sports
,
High School Softball
,
softball
,
TAPPS
,
High School Cheerleading
,
High School Track & Field
,
Track & Field
,
Holy Cross
,
State
,
Xavier Garza
,
Sarah Asberry
,
Darian Barrera
,
Giavonni Reynosa

SAN ANTONIO – On Monday afternoon, Holy Cross high school held a rally to celebrate accomplishments at the TAPPS state level, including newly crowned champions in softball, cheerleading and track & field.

The Knights softball team claimed the program’s first title by defeating Bay Area Christian 10-0, while the cheerleading squad added to their trophy case by winning the first ever championship awarded in TAPPS competition. Lastly, Xavier Garza struck double-gold at the TAPPS State track & field championships, sweeping the 110 meter and 300 meter hurdle competitions.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: