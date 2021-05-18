Holy Cross celebrates TAPPS state champions in softball, cheerleading and track

SAN ANTONIO – On Monday afternoon, Holy Cross high school held a rally to celebrate accomplishments at the TAPPS state level, including newly crowned champions in softball, cheerleading and track & field.

The Knights softball team claimed the program’s first title by defeating Bay Area Christian 10-0, while the cheerleading squad added to their trophy case by winning the first ever championship awarded in TAPPS competition. Lastly, Xavier Garza struck double-gold at the TAPPS State track & field championships, sweeping the 110 meter and 300 meter hurdle competitions.