SAN ANTONIO – The Missions’ return to Wolff Stadium has not gone as hoped. After Sunday’s 6-1 loss to the Frisco RoughRiders, San Antonio falls to 1-5 at home and 7-11 overall on the young season.

Next week, the Missions will start a 12-game road trip against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (9-7). First pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

San Antonio will return to Wolff Stadium on June 8 to host a six-game series against the Midland Rockhounds.