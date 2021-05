VAN ORMY – For the first time in program history, the Judson softball team has advanced to the UIL Class 6A State Tournament.

The Rockets defeated Austin Bowie in come-from-behind fashion in game two of the best-of-three regional final series by a final score of 4-3. Judson won game one on Thursday night 14-10, but was forced to postpone Friday night’s contest due to inclement weather.