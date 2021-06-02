Judson softball preparing for UIL Class 6A State semifinal against Rockwall

CONVERSE – This Friday, the Judson softball team is going where they’ve never gone before: to Red & Charline McCombs Field in Austin for the UIL Class 6A state semifinals.

The Rockets will face Rockwall in a one-game playoff at 4 p.m.

To make it this far, Judson has had to overcome numerous rain delays, site changes and early deficits in playoff series against O’Connor and Austin Bowie. In the series clinching 4-3 victory over the Bulldogs this past Saturday, the Rockets climbed out of a 3-run hole thanks to big hits from Aliyah Pacheco, Destiny Rodriguez and Mimi Thornton.

“A lot of emotions are going on,” said senior pitcher Samara Sanchez. “Of course we want to win, and just have to prepare ourselves, not be nervous and treat it like any other game.”

“It’s so exciting,” Pacheco explained. “I would have never thought we would be here. Going so far, having so much potential out here, it’s really exciting.”