Report: Becky Hammon finalist for Portland head coaching job

SAN ANTONIO – Spurs assistant Becky Hammon has been named a finalist for the Portland Trail Blazers head coaching position, according to a report Monday from The Athletic.

Reporters Shams Charania and Sam Amick cited sources who said Hammon is expected to be part of a final stage of interviews in Portland. Those interviews are expected to take place this week. LA Clippers assistant coach Chauncey Billups is also considered to be a finalist for the position

Hammon interviewed for the Orlando head coach position last week, according to Monday’s story. This would mark the first time a woman has ever made it to the final stages of the head coaching interview process in the NBA.

Earlier this season, Hammon became the first woman ever to be the head coach of a men’s US professional sports team when she coached the Spurs in a regular season game in late December.

Hammon has been an assistant coach with the Spurs since August 2014. Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich has not given any indication he will not return for his 26th season as San Antonio’s head coach.

