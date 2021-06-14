Billboard urges Boston Celtics to hire Becky Hammon as new head coach

San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon breaks from a huddle during a timeout in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in San Antonio, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. Hammon became the first woman to direct an NBA team, taking over the Spurs after coach Gregg Popovich was ejected in a 121-107 loss to the Lakers. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – A billboard urging the Boston Celtics to hire Spurs assistant Becky Hammon to be the franchise’s new head coach was put up Monday outside the team’s training facility.

Six Star Nutrition bought space on a digital billboard that asks the Celtics president Brad Stevens to hire Hammon or Kara Lawson.

“Hey Brad, it’s time to shake it up. Hire Kara or Becky!” reads the billboard which is located less than a mile from the Celtics practice facility.

Lawson is the current head coach for the Duke women’s basketball team and was an assistant with Boston during the 2019-20 season.

Hammon has been a Spurs assistant since 2014. Earlier this NBA season, she became the first woman ever to be the head coach for a men’s professional sports team when the Spurs played the LA Lakers in late December. She took over for Gregg Popovich after he was ejected.

No woman has ever been named as head coach or manager for one of the major men’s US professional sports teams so Hammon’s or Lawson’s hiring would be historic in nature.

Ad

Hammon recently told NBC News she is ready to be an NBA head coach if given the opportunity. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Hammon will interview with the Portland Trailblazers and Orlando Magic for their current openings.

Stevens was just named the president of basketball operations for the franchise after coaching the team for eight seasons.

READ MORE:

Spurs assistant Becky Hammon among favorites for Pacers head coaching job

Becky Hammon’s trailblazing journey from South Dakota to San Antonio Spurs

Hammon says she’s ‘ready’ to be NBA head coach if given chance