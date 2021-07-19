Clear icon
PREVIEW: Cowboys preparing for return to Oxnard for 2021 Training Camp

KSAT 12 Sports will provide daily on-site coverage starting Tuesday, July 20

Greg Simmons, Sports Anchor/Director

PREVIEW: Cowboys preparing for return to Oxnard for 2021 Training Camp

OXNARD – Prior to the start of this season’s training camp, Greg Simmons previews some of the major questions the Cowboys have to answer as they prepare for their return to Oxnard. KSAT 12 Sports will return to California to cover the start of camp starting on Tuesday, July 20.

KSAT 12 COVERAGE SCHEDULE

DateEvent
Tuesday, July 20Cowboys players arrive in Oxnard
Wednesday, July 21State of the Cowboys Address featuring Jerry Jones, Stephen Jones and Mike McCarthy
Thursday, July 22First Practice
Saturday, July 24Opening Ceremonies
Sunday, July 25Jerry Jones live on Instant Replay

Greg Simmons is the sports director and a sports anchor for KSAT 12.

