Texas A&M defensive star DeMarvin Leal tackles SEC Media Days

HOOVER, Alabama – Looking sharp from head to toe, Texas A&M defensive end DeMarvin Leal spoke with the media at 2021 SEC Media Days. He was there along with offensive tackle Kenyon Green and head coach Jimbo Fisher to represent the Maroon & White.

“It’s a blessing,” Leal. “Just being here and being able to represent Texas A&M is something I’ve always dreamed of and just being able to accomplish this is big for me.”

A&M is coming off a 9-1 season, with a 41-27 victory against North Carolina in the Orange Bowl as the icing on the cake. Some players from that team are gone, like starting quarterback Kellen Mond, but still, the mood in Aggieland heading into fall camp is one of excitement for Leal.

“Heading into fall camp, with just being able to get back together as a whole and getting after it is something I’ve been waiting for a long time,” said Leal. “We’re looking forward to setting our standard and showing our standard and just showing how the culture has changed.”

The Aggies head into the 2021 season with one of the most talented defensive units in all of college football. They have nine full-time starters returning to stop the opposition, including Leal. He takes pride in playing defense for the Maroon & White.

“Our defense is able to represent in a fantastic way because defense is what wins championships,” said Leal. “Coming to A&M, we already knew what it was going to be and what the expectations were not only for ourselves, but for the 12th man. Defense means everything to our 12th man, and just being able to make them proud is a blessing.”

Yesterday at SEC Media Days DeMarvin Leal was asked who does he think has the most swag in the SEC?



He gave his mom all the credit for looking so sharp. @boimarv9 @Graciebmckin35 @JudsonFootball @InstantReplaySA pic.twitter.com/ugMTgreyQe — Larry Ramirez (@LRam2) July 22, 2021

With all that the Aggies defense accomplished last season, some are comparing them to the “Wrecking Crew” defenses during coach R.C. Slocum’s tenure in the 80s and 90s. Where does Leal stand on brining back the Wrecking Crew nickname?

“I have all respect for the Wrecking Crew, and I would say that this generation is different,” explained Leal. “So, I would say taking their name, that’s not something we should do. It’s a new generation. It’s a new full tour. It’s a new Aggieland. I would say that there is a name that we’re going to come up with, but it’s not The New Wrecking Crew.”

As for the new nickname, Leal wouldn’t reveal it.

“I would have to say that we’re going to keep that one under wraps. Stay tuned. It’s going to come. We just have to deserve the name first,” said Leal.

Leal and the Aggies will start earning that mystery nickname when they kick off the 2021 against Kent State on Sept. 4 at Kyle Field.