Spurs announce roster for upcoming summer league play in Salt Lake City, Las Vegas

The San Antonio Spurs on Sunday announced their roster for upcoming summer league play in both Salt Lake City and Las Vegas.

The 17-player roster is highlighted by returning guards Devin Vassell and Tre Jones, first-round pick (12th overall) Josh Primo and second-round pick (41st overall) Joe Wieskamp.

The team will be coached by assistant coach Mitch Johnson and will play in Salt Lake City from Tuesday until Friday before moving on to Las Vegas to play from Aug. 8-17.

Here’s a breakdown of the roster by position.

Guards - Josh Primo, Joe Wieskamp, Stephen Domingo, Zach Norvell, Devin Vassell, Justin Turner, Jaylen Morris, Tre Jones, Anthony Mathis, Kaleb Johnson, Eric Demers, DaQuan Jeffries.

Forwards/Centers - Skal Labissiere, Biram Faye, Matt Mitchell, Nate Renfro, Justin Robinson.

