San Antonio Spurs take Alabama guard Josh Primo at No. 12

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs selected guard Josh Primo of Alabama with the No. 12 pick in Thursday night’s NBA draft, adding a 6-foot-5 guard as they rebuild through youth.

Primo averaged 8.1 points and 3.5 rebounds in his lone season with the Tide. The 18-year-old was born in Toronto and played high school in West Virginia for one season before returning to complete his prep career in Canada.

The Spurs have failed to reach the playoffs the past two seasons after matching a league record with 22 straight postseasons while winning five NBA titles. That success resulted in San Antonio owning only five lottery picks, the least of any team since the draft lottery was created in 1985.

The Spurs continued a recent trend of selecting who they believe is the best player available rather than drafting for a specific need.

San Antonio is adding Primo to an already deep set of wings after selecting guards Dejounte Murray, Derrick White, Lonnie Walker and Tre Jones, and forwards Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell in the previous five seasons.

Ad

The Spurs could have the youngest roster in the league depending on how their offseason unfolds.

Veterans DeMar DeRozan, Rudy Gay, Patty Mills, Gorgui Dieng and Trey Lyles are unrestricted free agents and Keita Bates-Diop and Quinndary Weatherspoon are restricted free agents. Lyles is not returning, but the status of the team’s remaining free agents is uncertain.

San Antonio also had the 41st pick in the draft.