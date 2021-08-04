Mostly Cloudy icon
BGC Preview 2021: Marion Bulldogs

QB Beakley headlines deep senior class, large returning core

Greg Simmons, Sports Anchor/Director

Daniel Villanueva, Sports Producer

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

Andrew Cely, Sports Producer/Reporter

Tags: High School Football, Football, Big Game Coverage, BGC, Marion, UIL, High School Sports
BGC Preview 2021: Marion Bulldogs

MARION – High school football workouts have officially begun in the state of Texas, and several area teams are already on the practice field despite some rough weather.

KSAT 12′s Big Game Coverage begins with the Marion Bulldogs, who return 15 starters from a team that finished 3-3 in District 14-3A Division I and made the playoffs last season. A great senior class headlines this year’s Bulldogs squad, including quarterback Tanner Beakley who threw for nearly 1,800 yards and 17 touchdowns last season while rushing for 492 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Marion will start their season on the road against Hyde Park in Austin on Friday, Aug. 27. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

