BGC Preview 2021: Canyon Cougars

New coach Travis Bush, UTSA alumnus Nate Leonard bringing intensity to practice

Larry Ramirez, Sports Anchor

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

Daniel Villanueva, Sports Producer

Andrew Cely, Sports Producer/Reporter

NEW BRAUNFELS – New Braunfels Canyon is looking to make noise in District 12-5A Division I once again this season.

The Cougars went 11-2 overall last year, 6-1 in district play, and clinched a share of the district title with Seguin and Dripping Springs. Former Matadors head coach Travis Bush will lead Canyon into the new season, while former UTSA center and current assistant head coach and offensive coordinator Nate Leonard is focused on the offensive line.

The Cougars will open their season on Friday, Aug. 27 at home against East Central. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

