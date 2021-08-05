Partly Cloudy icon
BGC Preview 2021: Poteet Aggies

RB Ernest Davila looks to lead veteran squad back to the playoffs

Greg Simmons, Sports Anchor/Director

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

Daniel Villanueva, Sports Producer

Andrew Cely, Sports Producer/Reporter

POTEET – With 18 starters returning from last year’s squad, the Poteet Aggies enter the 2021 season looking to improve on an impressive 2020 campaign.

One of the biggest names to keep an eye on is star running back Ernest Davila, who posted over 2,000 yards rushing and 20 touchdowns on the ground. He’s one of nine returning starters on the offensive side of the ball, and that continuity will help an Aggies squad that posted a 5-1 record in District 14-3A Division I and went 8-3 overall.

Poteet will open their season o Friday, Aug. 27 at home against Bandera at 7:30 p.m.

