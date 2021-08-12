Partly Cloudy icon
BGC Preview 2021: Brandeis Broncos

New head coach Bruce looking to continue Broncos’ recent success

Greg Simmons, Sports Anchor/Director

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

Andrew Cely, Sports Producer/Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT 12′s Big Game Coverages arrives at Brandeis High School to find a team in transition.

Charles Bruce, formerly the head coach at Wagner, now leads the Broncos into battle. He welcomes back 16 starters, eight on each side of the ball, off a team that finished 6-3 overall, 5-3 in District 28-6A. Quarterback Nico Garcia is back in the lineup after an injury cut his 2020 season short.

Brandeis will open their season with a big matchup against former district rival O’Connor on Thursday, Aug. 26. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

