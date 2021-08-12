Partly Cloudy icon
BGC Preview 2021: YMLA Lions

Plenty of optimism for young program about to start first full season of varsity football

Greg Simmons, Sports Anchor/Director

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

Andrew Cely, Sports Producer/Reporter

Tags: Big Game Coverage, BGC, High School Sports, High School Football, YMLA
BGC Preview 2021: YMLA Lions

SAN ANTONIO – Hope springs eternal at the Young Men’s Leadership Academy.

The Lions are preparing for the second high school football season at the varsity level in program history. Due to the impact of COVID-19 in 2020, YMLA only played two games and split both. A third was scheduled, but was never played due to a forfeiture. The good news is that the Lions bring back every starter from last year’s squad. Quarterback Alfredo Andrade and defensive lineman Nathaniel Borrego are just two of the players head coach Tony Green will rely on.

YMLA opens their first full season on Friday, Aug. 27 on the road at Universal City Randolph. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Greg Simmons is the sports director and a sports anchor for KSAT 12.

