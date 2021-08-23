BGC Preview 2021: Antonian Apaches

SAN ANTONIO – In his second season at the helm, head coach Danny Padron has Antonian hard at work.

The Apaches went 6-2 overall last season and posted a 4-1 record in TAPPS Division 2-I before falling in the first round of the playoffs 47-28 to Fort Worth All Saints. Linebacker Isaiah Trujillo and offensive lineman Ty Short are just a few of the standouts on this year’s squad. A strong score of seniors is ready to lead a young and talented team back to the playoffs and they can’t wait for the season to begin.

Antonian will open their season on the road at Floresville on Friday, Aug. 27. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

