Partly Cloudy icon
77º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Sports

BGC Preview 2021: Holy Cross Knights

Depth at the skill positions crucial for team in search of more playoff success

Andrew Cely, Sports Producer/Reporter

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

Tags: High School Sports, High School Football, BGC, Big Game Coverage, Holy Cross, Mike Harrison
BGC Preview 2021: Holy Cross Knights
BGC Preview 2021: Holy Cross Knights

SAN ANTONIO – After coming up a game short of advancing to the TAPPS Division III state championship game, Holy Cross is excited for a chance at another deep playoff run.

The Knights finished the 2020 season with a 6-3 overall record and rolled all the way through to the state semifinals. Dynamic quarterback Jordan Battles led the charge on offense, but he has since graduated. Even without Battles, there’s still plenty of experience on the roster on both sides of the ball for head coach Mike Harrison to work with, and every player earned invaluable experience in the playoffs. Marcos Jimenez-Cedillo highlights a deep wide receiver core, while two-way player Amir Ali will look to have an even bigger impact this year.

The Knights will also play home games on campus under the lights for the first time in program history. They will open their season at home against Boerne Geneva on Thursday, Aug. 26 at 7:45 p.m.

>> CLICK HERE FOR AN EXTENDED INTERVIEW WITH HEAD COACH MIKE HARRISON <<

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Andrew has covered athletics of all levels for more than five years and is dedicated to shining a spotlight on local San Antonio athletes and their stories.

email

twitter

email