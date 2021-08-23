BGC Preview 2021: O’Connor Panthers

HELOTES – Last season, O’Connor football missed the playoffs for the first time in recent memory.

The Panthers finished 2020 with a 4-5 overall record and went 4-4 against District 29-6A opponents. The bitter taste from that disappointment has stuck with the players all offseason, but it will be up to a new crop of young players to get the program back on track. Only 10 starters return from last year’s squad, and head coach David Malesky is helping his squad navigate some crucial position changes. That includes Colorado State commit John Locke, who’s moving from his natural position of wide receiver and tight end to quarterback. Meanwhile, the defense is anchored by lineman Isaac Dadzie and linebacker-turned defensive back Ashton Capitano, and they’re eager to start a new playoff streak.

O’Connor begins their 2021 campaign on Thursday, Aug. 26 against Brandeis. Kickoff at Farris Stadium is set for 7 p.m.

