Partly Cloudy icon
77º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Sports

BGC Preview 2021: O’Connor Panthers

Locke to start at QB, hoping to begin new playoff streak

Andrew Cely, Sports Producer/Reporter

Tags: High School Sports, High School Football, BGC, Big Game Coverage, O'Connor, David Malesky
BGC Preview 2021: O'Connor Panthers
BGC Preview 2021: O'Connor Panthers

HELOTES – Last season, O’Connor football missed the playoffs for the first time in recent memory.

The Panthers finished 2020 with a 4-5 overall record and went 4-4 against District 29-6A opponents. The bitter taste from that disappointment has stuck with the players all offseason, but it will be up to a new crop of young players to get the program back on track. Only 10 starters return from last year’s squad, and head coach David Malesky is helping his squad navigate some crucial position changes. That includes Colorado State commit John Locke, who’s moving from his natural position of wide receiver and tight end to quarterback. Meanwhile, the defense is anchored by lineman Isaac Dadzie and linebacker-turned defensive back Ashton Capitano, and they’re eager to start a new playoff streak.

O’Connor begins their 2021 campaign on Thursday, Aug. 26 against Brandeis. Kickoff at Farris Stadium is set for 7 p.m.

>> CLICK HERE FOR AN EXTENDED INTERVIEW WITH HEAD COACH DAVID MALESKY <<

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Andrew has covered athletics of all levels for more than five years and is dedicated to shining a spotlight on local San Antonio athletes and their stories.

email

twitter