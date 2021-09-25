Ward throws two TDs, UIW blanks McNeese State 31-0

UIW head football coach Eric Morris on the sidelines in the first quarter of the Cardinals' 31-0 victory over McNeese State on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – After last week’s stunning upset of Texas State in San Marcos, UIW returned home and dominated McNeese State in their Southland Conference opener 31-0. With the win, the Cardinals improve to 3-1 on the season.

Quarterback Cameron Ward continued his torrid start to the season. His 56-yard TD to wide receiver Trevor Begue came with 2:47 left in the second quarter as the Cardinals led 21-0 at halftime. Ward completed 29 of his 49 pass attempts for 352 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Kevin Brown added 65 yards rushing including a 14-yard touchdown that opened the scoring in the first quarter.

UIW’s defense was just as impressive, holding McNeese State to 290 total yards of offense and pitching the program’s first shutout since 2013. Two turnovers helped keep the Cowboys off the board. Ce’Cori Tolds recovered a fumble on a kickoff return early in the first quarter that set up the Cardinals’ second touchdown of the game, and Rashon Davis hauled in an interception in the third quarter to end a promising McNeese State drive.

“We’re on the right track,” UIW head coach Eric Morris said. “The defense is doing a great job. The coaches are staying long hours, coming up with great game plans and motivating their kids to believe in what they’re doing. It’s showing up on Saturdays, so I couldn’t be more proud.”

This is the Cardinals’ third straight win. UIW next heads to Natchitoches, Louisiana to take on Northwestern State. Kickoff next Saturday is scheduled for 6 p.m.