Partly Cloudy icon
73º

Sports

Scholar Athlete: Alyssa Barrera, Holy Cross High School

KSAT 12 Sports shines spotlight on local senior student athlete.

Daniel Villanueva, Sports Producer

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

Tags: Instant Replay, Scholar Athlete
Alyssa Barrera of Holy Cross High School is selected as Instant Replay's Scholar Athlete of the Week for Sunday, September 26, 2021.
Alyssa Barrera of Holy Cross High School is selected as Instant Replay's Scholar Athlete of the Week for Sunday, September 26, 2021. (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week, Alyssa Barrera of Holy Cross High School.

Alyssa has been a member of the varsity volleyball, soccer, softball and track teams. She’s made the All-District team in volleyball three years in a row, has been a two-year member of the All-State team and was a member of the TAPPS state championship softball team as a junior. She’s also a two-time regional qualifier for track. Alyssa is a member of the National Honor Society, Campus Ministry and is the first female in the history of Holy Cross High School to be named the Vice President of the Student Council. She maintains a 3.78 GPA and is ranked in the top ten percent of her class. Alyssa plans to play collegiate volleyball and major in Psychology and help children who suffer from mental illness.

WHAT HAS HIGH SCHOOL BEEN LIKE DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC?

“I’d be lying if I said it was easy. It was definitely difficult especially during the pandemic. It doesn’t seem real yet that graduation is almost here. I was barely a sophomore when COVID happened but it was a full experience and I’m glad we get to play this season.”

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“Going to state, the final four for volleyball. We didn’t win but experience it and seeing all the good teams there, it was a fun experience.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS?

“Be respectful, work hard, push yourself and your teammates for the better and to never stop hustling and working.”

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 for over 18 years and is an award-winning producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Daniel P. Villanueva has been with KSAT 12 since 2003 and is the producer of our weekly sports show, "Instant Replay." Villanueva is a graduate of St. Mary's University and is a TAPB and Lone Star Emmy award winner.

email

email