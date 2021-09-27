Scholar Athlete: Alyssa Barrera, Holy Cross High School

Alyssa Barrera of Holy Cross High School is selected as Instant Replay's Scholar Athlete of the Week for Sunday, September 26, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week, Alyssa Barrera of Holy Cross High School.

Alyssa has been a member of the varsity volleyball, soccer, softball and track teams. She’s made the All-District team in volleyball three years in a row, has been a two-year member of the All-State team and was a member of the TAPPS state championship softball team as a junior. She’s also a two-time regional qualifier for track. Alyssa is a member of the National Honor Society, Campus Ministry and is the first female in the history of Holy Cross High School to be named the Vice President of the Student Council. She maintains a 3.78 GPA and is ranked in the top ten percent of her class. Alyssa plans to play collegiate volleyball and major in Psychology and help children who suffer from mental illness.

WHAT HAS HIGH SCHOOL BEEN LIKE DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC?

“I’d be lying if I said it was easy. It was definitely difficult especially during the pandemic. It doesn’t seem real yet that graduation is almost here. I was barely a sophomore when COVID happened but it was a full experience and I’m glad we get to play this season.”

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“Going to state, the final four for volleyball. We didn’t win but experience it and seeing all the good teams there, it was a fun experience.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS?

“Be respectful, work hard, push yourself and your teammates for the better and to never stop hustling and working.”

