Scholar Athlete: Marcos Jimenez-Cedillo, Holy Cross High School

Marcos Jimenez-Cedillo is selected as Instant Replay's Scholar Athlete of the Week for Sunday, October 3, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week, Marcos Jimenez-Cedillo of Holy Cross High School.

Marcos is a member of the varsity football, basketball, baseball and track teams. He was named Academic All-State as a wide receiver last season, is a member of the National Society of High School Scholars and is a Knight Award winner. He also performs community service at The Children’s Hospital of San Antonio. Marcos maintains a 3.7 GPA and plans to play collegiate football and major in business.

WHAT HAS HIGH SCHOOL BEEN LIKE DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC?

“It definitely wasn’t what I expect my high school years to be like but I think our school did a good job of adapting and helping give us the perfect opportunity to be successful after high school.”

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“All the football games for sure, we played in a lot of good ones. Baseball is another one I take very seriously, the pep rallies, the Masses, I’m really going to miss it. I think the work ethic instilled in me from my freshman year until now has opened up a lot that I can do in sports and in life after high school.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS?

“Get all your stuff turned in and enjoy it because it flies by pretty fast.”

