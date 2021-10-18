Monday huddle: Why is Texas struggling so much at the end of games?

Texas running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs past Oklahoma State defensive end Tyler Lacy (89) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Huddle up! Here’s a look back at this weekend on the gridiron, with three key takeaways from the state’s football scene.

Another collapse for the Longhorns leads to a loss.

Two weeks, two late-game collapses, and subsequently, two losses for the Texas Longhorns: Last week against Oklahoma, Texas blew a 38-20 halftime lead and fell in the Red River Shootout, with its defense allowing 25 fourth-quarter points in a 55-48 loss.

This past weekend, it was the offense’s turn to ensure a late-game meltdown against Oklahoma State.

Texas held a 17-3 lead in the first half, but could only muster seven points in the second half in falling to the Cowboys, 32-24.

The Longhorns ended the game with six straight possessions without a first down.

“Right now, we’re in a space where we get a lead, something doesn’t go our way and we harbor a little bit of the negative thoughts,” Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian told reporters after the game.

With a 2-2 conference record and losses to the top teams in the Big 12, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, the Longhorns appear to be all but eliminated from appearing in the conference championship game.

Bad time for a Cowboys bye week?

Fresh off a five-game winning streak and a thrilling overtime win at New England, the Dallas Cowboys have the distinction of being the hottest team in the NFL, other than the unbeaten Arizona Cardinals.

But now a different challenge faces the Cowboys, who have to now bottle up their momentum with an upcoming bye week.

Bye weeks are certainly a good chance to get refreshed and heal injuries, but the next game on Halloween night at Minnesota will determine if rest or rust will be a bigger factor for the Cowboys in their quest to go 6-1.

Let the ‘Dave Aranda to LSU’ rumors begin.

With news that LSU head coach Ed Orgeron won’t be returning to the program next year, look for constant rumors involving Baylor head coach Dave Aranda being a candidate to take over at LSU.

After all, Aranda was the defensive coordinator under Orgeron on LSU’s national title team two years ago, and has Baylor off to a 6-1 start following a 38-24 win over what was a ranked BYU team.

Granted, there will be many candidates rumored to be taking over at LSU, and at this point, everything is rumors and speculation.

But from this point forward, it will be hard for Aranda not to be in conversations regarding the open LSU job.