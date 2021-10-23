TEAM TENNIS: Wimberley defeats Boerne, advances to UIL State Tournament

After falling behind 4-3 in doubles competition, Wimberley rallies to win eight of the 12 singles matches contested to defeat Boerne 11-5 in the Class 4A Regional Final and advance to this year's UIL State team tennis tournament.

SAN ANTONIO – After falling behind 4-3 in doubles competition, Wimberley rallies to win eight of the 12 singles matches contested to defeat Boerne 11-5 in the Class 4A Regional Final at the Anne-Marie Tennis Center and advance to this year’s UIL State team tennis tournament.

MATCH RESULTS

Match Final 1 Boys Doubles (W) Anderson, Gonzales def. (B) Koth, Gonzales 7-5, 6-0 2 Boys Doubles (B) Brown, Gonzales def. (W) Doss, Murphy 6-2, 7-6 3 Boys Doubles (W) Moore, Wright def. (B) Keith, Siemens 6-1, 6-4 1 Girls Doubles (B) Norwood, Stokes def. (W) Armstrong, Malone 6-2, 7-6 2 Girls Doubles (B) Busbee, O’Connor def. (W) Cook, Pierce 6-1, 7-5 3 Girls Doubles (B) Kidder, Ross def. (W) Moore, Skaggs 4-6, 6-2, 1-0 Mixed Doubles (W) Yarbrough, Ursha def. (B) Rowe, Hausmann 7-5, 6-2 1 Boys Singles (W) Drew Gonzales def. (B) Justin Koth 6-3, 6-1 2 Boys Singles (W) John Moore def. (B) Connor Brown 6-3, 4-6, 1-0 4 Boys Singles (W) Cooper Doss def. (B) Sam Gonzales 7-5, 5-4 5 Boys Singles (W) Peyton Anderson def. (B) Ian Siemens 6-0, 6-4 6 Boys Singles (W) Cade Yarbrough def. (B) Will Keith 6-3, 6-3 2 Girls Singles (W) Sarah Cook def. (B) Eleanor Stokes 6-1, 6-4 3 Girls Singles (W) Hailey Skaggs def. (B) Georgia Busbee 1-6, 6-4, 1-0 4 Girls Singles (W) Gwen Pierce def. (B) Serena Ross 6-3, 3-6, 1-0 5 Girls Singles (B) Sophia Norwood def. (W) Ava Armstrong 6-0, 6-3 3 Boys Singles (W) Tate Murphy vs. (B) Sam Gonzales 1 Girls Singles (W) Ella Malone vs. (B) Chloe O’Connor 6 Girls Singles (W) Maggie Moore vs. (B) Maddie Kidder