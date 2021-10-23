TEAM TENNIS: Wimberley defeats Boerne, advances to UIL State Tournament

SAN ANTONIO – After falling behind 4-3 in doubles competition, Wimberley rallies to win eight of the 12 singles matches contested to defeat Boerne 11-5 in the Class 4A Regional Final at the Anne-Marie Tennis Center and advance to this year’s UIL State team tennis tournament.
MATCH RESULTS
|Match
|Final
|1 Boys Doubles
|(W) Anderson, Gonzales def. (B) Koth, Gonzales 7-5, 6-0
|2 Boys Doubles
|(B) Brown, Gonzales def. (W) Doss, Murphy 6-2, 7-6
|3 Boys Doubles
|(W) Moore, Wright def. (B) Keith, Siemens 6-1, 6-4
|1 Girls Doubles
|(B) Norwood, Stokes def. (W) Armstrong, Malone 6-2, 7-6
|2 Girls Doubles
|(B) Busbee, O’Connor def. (W) Cook, Pierce 6-1, 7-5
|3 Girls Doubles
|(B) Kidder, Ross def. (W) Moore, Skaggs 4-6, 6-2, 1-0
|Mixed Doubles
|(W) Yarbrough, Ursha def. (B) Rowe, Hausmann 7-5, 6-2
|1 Boys Singles
|(W) Drew Gonzales def. (B) Justin Koth 6-3, 6-1
|2 Boys Singles
|(W) John Moore def. (B) Connor Brown 6-3, 4-6, 1-0
|4 Boys Singles
|(W) Cooper Doss def. (B) Sam Gonzales 7-5, 5-4
|5 Boys Singles
|(W) Peyton Anderson def. (B) Ian Siemens 6-0, 6-4
|6 Boys Singles
|(W) Cade Yarbrough def. (B) Will Keith 6-3, 6-3
|2 Girls Singles
|(W) Sarah Cook def. (B) Eleanor Stokes 6-1, 6-4
|3 Girls Singles
|(W) Hailey Skaggs def. (B) Georgia Busbee 1-6, 6-4, 1-0
|4 Girls Singles
|(W) Gwen Pierce def. (B) Serena Ross 6-3, 3-6, 1-0
|5 Girls Singles
|(B) Sophia Norwood def. (W) Ava Armstrong 6-0, 6-3
|3 Boys Singles
|(W) Tate Murphy vs. (B) Sam Gonzales
|1 Girls Singles
|(W) Ella Malone vs. (B) Chloe O’Connor
|6 Girls Singles
|(W) Maggie Moore vs. (B) Maddie Kidder