Sports

TEAM TENNIS: Wimberley defeats Boerne, advances to UIL State Tournament

Texans win eight singles matches to knock off Greyhounds

Andrew Cely, Sports Producer/Reporter

Tags: High School Tennis, Big Game Coverage, Wimberley, Boerne, San Antonio, UIL State
SAN ANTONIO – After falling behind 4-3 in doubles competition, Wimberley rallies to win eight of the 12 singles matches contested to defeat Boerne 11-5 in the Class 4A Regional Final at the Anne-Marie Tennis Center and advance to this year’s UIL State team tennis tournament.

MATCH RESULTS

MatchFinal
1 Boys Doubles(W) Anderson, Gonzales def. (B) Koth, Gonzales 7-5, 6-0
2 Boys Doubles(B) Brown, Gonzales def. (W) Doss, Murphy 6-2, 7-6
3 Boys Doubles(W) Moore, Wright def. (B) Keith, Siemens 6-1, 6-4
1 Girls Doubles(B) Norwood, Stokes def. (W) Armstrong, Malone 6-2, 7-6
2 Girls Doubles(B) Busbee, O’Connor def. (W) Cook, Pierce 6-1, 7-5
3 Girls Doubles(B) Kidder, Ross def. (W) Moore, Skaggs 4-6, 6-2, 1-0
Mixed Doubles(W) Yarbrough, Ursha def. (B) Rowe, Hausmann 7-5, 6-2
1 Boys Singles(W) Drew Gonzales def. (B) Justin Koth 6-3, 6-1
2 Boys Singles(W) John Moore def. (B) Connor Brown 6-3, 4-6, 1-0
4 Boys Singles(W) Cooper Doss def. (B) Sam Gonzales 7-5, 5-4
5 Boys Singles(W) Peyton Anderson def. (B) Ian Siemens 6-0, 6-4
6 Boys Singles(W) Cade Yarbrough def. (B) Will Keith 6-3, 6-3
2 Girls Singles(W) Sarah Cook def. (B) Eleanor Stokes 6-1, 6-4
3 Girls Singles(W) Hailey Skaggs def. (B) Georgia Busbee 1-6, 6-4, 1-0
4 Girls Singles(W) Gwen Pierce def. (B) Serena Ross 6-3, 3-6, 1-0
5 Girls Singles(B) Sophia Norwood def. (W) Ava Armstrong 6-0, 6-3
3 Boys Singles(W) Tate Murphy vs. (B) Sam Gonzales
1 Girls Singles(W) Ella Malone vs. (B) Chloe O’Connor
6 Girls Singles(W) Maggie Moore vs. (B) Maddie Kidder
Wimberley celebrates their Regional Title at Anne-Marie Tennis Center on Oct. 22, 2021. (KSAT)

Andrew has covered athletics of all levels for more than five years and is dedicated to shining a spotlight on local San Antonio athletes and their stories.

